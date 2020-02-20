Entry deadline approaching for Keep Arkansas Beautiful’s poster contest

Winning posters will be displayed in the North Forest at Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art during the Forest Fun – Earth Day event.

ARKANSAS, USA — The Keep Arkansas Beautiful Commission (KAB) is accepting entries into this year’s Great American Cleanup Youth Poster Contest until Friday, Feb. 28.

“This year, our youth poster contest winners will have their artwork displayed at Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art’s Forest Fun – Earth Day event,” said Mark Camp, KAB executive director. “We challenge each elementary school across the state to submit at least one poster for judging this year.”

Elementary teachers for kindergarten through fifth grades are encouraged to enter at least one poster from their classroom that focuses on litter prevention, beautification and recycling efforts and/or litter-free communities.

Youth groups such as 4-H, the Boys and Girls Club and Scouts are also welcome to enter the annual poster contest.

Posters will be judged in two divisions, Grades K-2 and Grades 3-5. Each entry must have the student’s name, teacher’s name and email address, and school contact information for consideration.

Posters can be drawn on any medium of paper, but it must be 8.5” x 11” paper.

Winning posters will be announced during Earth Week and posters will be featured on KAB’s social media.

On Earth Day, KAB and Otto the Otter will display the winning posters in the North Forest at Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art in Bentonville during the Forest Fun – Earth Day event.

Entries must be mailed to Keep Arkansas Beautiful, 1 Capitol Mall, Suite 4A-007, Little Rock, AR 72201.

For details on how to enter, go to http://bit.ly/KABContest .

About Keep Arkansas Beautiful

The Keep Arkansas Beautiful Commission (KAB), consisting of a professional staff of three and a nine-member advisory board appointed by the governor, is a division of the Arkansas