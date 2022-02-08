July building activity skyrockets in Fort Smith metro

July building activity in the Fort Smith metro skyrocketed with the city issuing 616 permits in July with a value of $82.934 million.

Example video title will go here for this video

FORT SMITH, Ark. — July building activity in the Fort Smith metro skyrocketed, pushing year-to-date permit values up 57% compared with the same period in 2021. Fort Smith, Greenwood and Van Buren had $88.152 million in total permit values, well ahead of the $25 million in July 2021.

The region’s year-to-date total is $287.21 million, up 57.1% compared with the $182.85 million combined value of permits issued in the metro area’s largest cities through July 2021.

Fort Smith issued 616 permits in July with a value of $82.934 million, up 327.9% from the $19.382 million value of 668 permits issued in June and a 272.2% increase from the $22.28 million in July 2021. In the first seven months of this year, Fort Smith has issued $222.916 million in building permits, up 41.5% from the $157.551 million issued through July 2022.

Follow 5NEWS on social media: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube

Download the 5NEWS app on your smartphone:

Stream 5NEWS 24/7 on the 5+ app: How to watch the 5+ app on your streaming device