JBU Nursing Faculty holds drive-thru celebration for graduates

SILOAM SPRINGS, Ark. — The John Brown University Department of Nursing held a drive-thru celebration for nursing graduates Friday (May 1).

Nursing faculty, dressed in full regalia and masks, spaced out and held signs as nursing students drove past the Health Education Building.

A few family members and friends also spaced out along the drive to add their well wishes.

22 nursing students will receive degrees after finishing their coursework next week. Almost all were able to participate in the celebration today.