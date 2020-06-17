Man asks to pray with Florida trooper

'Thank you for your care and concern for our law enforcement officers and for our community as a whole.'

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — It was a simple request, but one man's question had a big impact on an entire office of FHP troopers.

On Tuesday, Florida Highway Patrol in Jacksonville posted two photos on Twitter. You can see a man approaching an FHP trooper. They shake hands in the first picture. In the second, you can see their bowed heads. FHP Jacksonville says the man asked to pray with the trooper.

The post read, "Today, one of our THI investigators finished a post-crash inspection when he was approached by a citizen. This unknown citizen simply asked if he could pray with our trooper. Thank you sir for your care & concern for our law enforcement officers & for our community as a whole."

There has been a lot of tension between law enforcement and communities across the country, including right here in Florida, since the death of George Floyd and other African Americans sparked nation-wide protests and calls for stricter policing policies and serious reform and even defunding of police departments.

Tuesday, President Trump signed an executive order on policing reform. During his announcement of the order, Trump said chokeholds would be banned unless an officer's life was "at risk."

