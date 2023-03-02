Insurance experts shares how to file a claim after winter storms

Many are filing claims to fix damages caused by the winter storm, making now a good time to check if you have the right insurance coverage.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Following the winter storm, insurance companies have been busy taking calls and answering questions.

Many Arkansans have started filing claims to fix the damages and trail of inconveniences left behind by recent winter weather.

Little Rock resident Rebecca Marshall used Friday to try and clean up.

"A tree fell on my house," Marshall said.

The big oak tree destroyed her carport and damaged part of the roof of her house.

Her son was inside at the time and called Marshall to deliver the frightening news.

"He just said mom, one of the worst things has just happened. A tree just fell on the house and he was super panicked," Marshall described.

Fortunately, everyone was okay, but Marshall did what any insurance agent would recommend.

"I took those pictures that he sent me and I sent them over to my insurance agent," Marshall said.

According to Shalonda Tillman, an agent with Farmers Insurance, the most important thing is to make sure you have the correct coverage.

"We've had some questions about insurance and what it covers," Tillman said.

If you're like Marshall and a tree falls on your home, get with your agent to see if your homeowner's insurance policy will cover the damages.

"The best thing to do is to make sure that all of your property is covered," Tillman explained.

This means anything from your house to even the land your house sits on.

She's also received questions about vehicles.

"It's not a good idea to drive on ice and not so good weather if you only have liability insurance," Tillman explained.

Although that's what the state requires, it can put you at risk.

Tillman said you'll need comprehensive coverage if you want the insurance company to fix your vehicle too.

"Make sure you talk to your agent to discuss uninsured motorist, underinsured motorist, bodily injury, and property damage," Tillman said.

She also suggested knowing your deductible. It's important to get an estimate before filing a claim, because some claims may not need to be filed.

Albeit a nuisance, Marshall was grateful that insurance will take care of the tree and the damages it caused.

"Property can be replaced, but lives cannot, so my son is safe, I'm safe [and] we're safe," Marshall said.