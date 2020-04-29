HUD awards Arkansas Public Housing Agencies $4.7 million in funding

ARKANSAS, USA — The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) has awarded Arkansas Public Housing Agencies $4.7 million in funding to support the prevention, preparation and response to the coronavirus pandemic in public housing.
The funding is part of a nationwide disbursement in public housing operating funds allocated by the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act.
HUD awarded funding to the following Arkansas Public Housing Agencies:
- Alma Housing Authority $37,806
- Amity Housing Authority $9,666
- Arkadelphia Housing Authority $54,553
- Atkins Housing Authority $10,936
- Augusta Housing Authority $41,964
- Bald Knob Housing Authority $9,749
- Batesville Housing Authority $15,745
- Beebe Housing Authority $11,908
- Benton Housing Authority $34,222
- Blytheville Housing Authority $123,010
- Booneville Housing Authority $15,560
- Brinkley Housing Authority $77,119
- Camden Housing Authority $252,928
- Caraway Housing Authority $18,272
- Carthage Housing Authority $5,668
- Clarendon Housing Authority $32,008
- Clarksville Housing Authority $47,037
- Coal Hill Housing Authority $7,144
- Conway Housing Authority $72,085
- Cotton Plant Housing Authority $30,511
- Crossett Housing Authority $46,161
- Dardanelle Housing Authority $21,412
- Decatur Housing Authority $11,939
- Dell Housing Authority $4,048
- Des Arc Housing Authority $17,870
- Dover Housing Authority $8,290
- Dumas Housing Authority $33,499
- Earle Housing Authority $44,238
- England Housing Authority $49,057
- Fayetteville Housing Authority $88,550
- Forrest City Housing Authority $164,562
- Gould Housing Authority $7,952
- Greenwood Housing Authority $14,441
- Gurdon Housing Authority $11,680
- Heber Springs Housing Authority $22,055
- Helena Housing Authority $116,541
- Hickory Ridge Housing Authority $8,734
- Hope Housing Authority $74,712
- Howard County Housing Authority $63,736
- Hoxie Housing Authority $4,661
- Hughes Housing Authority $15,584
- Jacksonville Housing Authority $48,734
- Jonesboro Urban Renewal Housing Authority $80,853
- Judsonia Housing Authority $8,330
- Kensett Housing Authority $12,993
- Lake City Housing Authority $12,328
- Leachville Housing Authority $33,705
- Little River County Housing Authority $49,734
- Little Rock Housing Authority $119,832
- Lonoke County Housing Authority $61,337
- Luxora Housing Authority $16,822
- Magnolia Housing Authority $45,827
- Malvern Housing Authority $54,842
- Mammoth Spring Housing Authority $9,130
- Marianna Housing Authority $131,921
- Manila Housing Authority $30,090
- Marmaduke Housing Authority $24,497
- McRae Housing Authority $6,349
- McCrory Housing Authority $15,318
- McGehee Housing Authority $39,247
- Monette Housing Authority $13,980
- Morrilton Housing Authority $71,921
- Mount Ida Housing Authority $9,591
- Newark Housing Authority $17,189
- Newport Housing Authority $107,774
- North Little Rock Housing Authority $402,698
- NW Regional Housing Authority $19,779
- Ola Housing Authority $29,774
- Osceola Housing Authority $165,088
- Ozark Housing Authority $12,454
- Paris Housing Authority $17,409
- Parkin Housing Authority $28,505
- Pike County Housing Authority $13,358
- Poinsett County Housing Authority $78,610
- Polk County Housing Authority $57,491
- Prescott Housing Authority $50,209
- Rector Housing Authority $21,522
- Rison Housing Authority $21,190
- Russellville Housing Authority $79,707
- Salem Housing Authority $17,054
- Searcy Housing Authority $57,938
- Sevier County Housing Authority $41,080
- Sparkman Housing Authority $6,266
- Springdale Housing Authority $79,200
- Star City Housing Authority $19,454
- Stephens Housing Authority $25,182
- Stuttgart Housing Authority $49,030
- Trumann Housing Authority $165,256
- Van Buren Housing Authority $103,989
- Waldron Housing Authority $31,145
- Warren Housing Authority $59,548
- West Helena Housing Authority $95,414
- West Memphis Housing Authority $187,689
- Wilson Housing Authority $27,627
- Wynne Housing Authority $31,657
- Yellville Housing Authority $7,847