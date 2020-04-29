x
HUD awards Arkansas Public Housing Agencies $4.7 million in funding

HUD has awarded Arkansas Public Housing Agencies $4.7 million in funding to support the prevention, preparation and response to the coronavirus pandemic.
ARKANSAS, USA — The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) has awarded Arkansas Public Housing Agencies $4.7 million in funding to support the prevention, preparation and response to the coronavirus pandemic in public housing. 

The funding is part of a nationwide disbursement in public housing operating funds allocated by the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act.

HUD awarded funding to the following Arkansas Public Housing Agencies: 

  • Alma Housing Authority                                           $37,806
  • Amity Housing Authority                                          $9,666
  • Arkadelphia Housing Authority                                $54,553
  • Atkins Housing Authority                                         $10,936
  • Augusta Housing Authority                                      $41,964
  • Bald Knob Housing Authority                                   $9,749
  • Batesville Housing Authority                                    $15,745
  • Beebe Housing Authority                                         $11,908
  • Benton Housing Authority                                        $34,222
  • Blytheville Housing Authority                                   $123,010
  • Booneville Housing Authority                                   $15,560
  • Brinkley Housing Authority                                       $77,119
  • Camden Housing Authority                                      $252,928
  • Caraway Housing Authority                                      $18,272
  • Carthage Housing Authority                                     $5,668
  • Clarendon Housing Authority                                   $32,008
  • Clarksville Housing Authority                                   $47,037
  • Coal Hill Housing Authority                                      $7,144
  • Conway Housing Authority                                       $72,085
  • Cotton Plant Housing Authority                                $30,511
  • Crossett Housing Authority                                       $46,161
  • Dardanelle Housing Authority                                   $21,412
  • Decatur Housing Authority                                        $11,939
  • Dell Housing Authority                                              $4,048
  • Des Arc Housing Authority                                        $17,870
  • Dover Housing Authority                                           $8,290
  • Dumas Housing Authority                                          $33,499
  • Earle Housing Authority                                             $44,238
  • England Housing Authority                                        $49,057
  • Fayetteville Housing Authority                                  $88,550
  • Forrest City Housing Authority                                  $164,562
  • Gould Housing Authority                                           $7,952
  • Greenwood Housing Authority                                  $14,441
  • Gurdon Housing Authority                                         $11,680
  • Heber Springs Housing Authority                              $22,055
  • Helena Housing Authority                                          $116,541
  • Hickory Ridge Housing Authority                              $8,734
  • Hope Housing Authority                                            $74,712
  • Howard County Housing Authority                           $63,736
  • Hoxie Housing Authority                                           $4,661
  • Hughes Housing Authority                                         $15,584
  • Jacksonville Housing Authority                                 $48,734
  • Jonesboro Urban Renewal Housing Authority           $80,853
  • Judsonia Housing Authority                                       $8,330
  • Kensett Housing Authority                                         $12,993
  • Lake City Housing Authority                                     $12,328
  • Leachville Housing Authority                                    $33,705
  • Little River County Housing Authority                      $49,734
  • Little Rock Housing Authority                                   $119,832
  • Lonoke County Housing Authority                            $61,337
  • Luxora Housing Authority                                         $16,822
  • Magnolia Housing Authority                                      $45,827
  • Malvern Housing Authority                                       $54,842
  • Mammoth Spring Housing Authority                         $9,130
  • Marianna Housing Authority                                      $131,921
  • Manila Housing Authority                                          $30,090
  • Marmaduke Housing Authority                                  $24,497
  • McRae Housing Authority                                         $6,349
  • McCrory Housing Authority                                      $15,318
  • McGehee Housing Authority                                     $39,247
  • Monette Housing Authority                                        $13,980
  • Morrilton Housing Authority                                     $71,921
  • Mount Ida Housing Authority                                    $9,591
  • Newark Housing Authority                                        $17,189
  • Newport Housing Authority                                       $107,774
  • North Little Rock Housing Authority                         $402,698
  • NW Regional Housing Authority                               $19,779
  • Ola Housing Authority                                               $29,774
  • Osceola Housing Authority                                        $165,088
  • Ozark Housing Authority                                           $12,454
  • Paris Housing Authority                                             $17,409
  • Parkin Housing Authority                                           $28,505
  • Pike County Housing Authority                                 $13,358
  • Poinsett County Housing Authority                           $78,610
  • Polk County Housing Authority                                 $57,491
  • Prescott Housing Authority                                        $50,209
  • Rector Housing Authority                                          $21,522
  • Rison Housing Authority                                            $21,190
  • Russellville Housing Authority                                  $79,707
  • Salem Housing Authority                                           $17,054
  • Searcy Housing Authority                                          $57,938
  • Sevier County Housing Authority                              $41,080
  • Sparkman Housing Authority                                     $6,266
  • Springdale Housing Authority                                    $79,200
  • Star City Housing Authority                                       $19,454
  • Stephens Housing Authority                                       $25,182
  • Stuttgart Housing Authority                                       $49,030
  • Trumann Housing Authority                                      $165,256
  • Van Buren Housing Authority                                    $103,989
  • Waldron Housing Authority                                       $31,145
  • Warren Housing Authority                                         $59,548
  • West Helena Housing Authority                                $95,414
  • West Memphis Housing Authority                             $187,689
  • Wilson Housing Authority                                         $27,627
  • Wynne Housing Authority                                         $31,657
  • Yellville Housing Authority                                       $7,847

