Howls heard around Fayetteville during quarantine trend

People are walking out the door each night at 8 p.m. to give a howl and feel a sense of togetherness during quarantine.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark — A social media movement is giving people a reason to yell at the top of their lungs after the sun goes down. It's called "go outside and howl at 8."

There's not much to the nightly ritual, neighbors turn on their porch lights and howl like wolves.

For one Fayetteville neighborhood, the howls have gotten louder and have extended further into each night.

"It has been wildly cathartic and somehow healing to get out on your porch and just let it go," Rebecca Harrison said.

The origin of the quarantine howl is unclear, but its purpose and span is now universal.

Just as wolves howl in the wild to communicate their location or show affection to other pack members, it's a way to close the social distance gap and let go of anxiety.

"We are still connected we are still a community and this community particular is so amazing," Harrison said.

The howl can be heard across the nation and world as kids, parents, grandparents and neighbors fill the streets to let out a howl.

The nightly tradition might seem silly to some, but others hope they will start hearing howls at 8 p.m. across the entire state.