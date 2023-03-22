HGTV stars Jenny and Dave Marrs plan to open store in Centerton

The store underwent an entire renovation that was showcased in the season 4 finale that aired on March 21.

CENTERTON, Ark. — Stars of the hit HGTV show Fixer to Fabulous, Dave and Jenny Marrs, are planning to open Marrs Mercantile, a general store selling locally sourced goods and brands featured on the show.

The store underwent an entire renovation that was showcased in the season 4 finale that aired on March 21.

Fixer to Fabulous follows a theme of restoring historic homes, so it makes sense that Marrs Mercantile inhabits the building that was originally opened in 1905 as the Bank of Centerton, located at 289 N. Main St.

The store opens to the public on Saturday, April 1 at 10 a.m. after a ribbon-cutting ceremony at 9 a.m. From 12-1 p.m., Dave and Jenny will host a magazine signing on the store's patio.

For any Fixer to Fabulous fans that are looking to shop at Marrs Mercantile on April 1, you can register online for a designated time to access the store in an effort to help manage the flow of guests interested in being the first customers.

"The store will sell locally sourced goods and brand favorites that Jenny has used in this season’s renovations, along with specially curated food and drink products that Dave and Jenny love," the official announcement said.

Jenny explained in an update: “At the time, we knew we wanted to do something amazing with this historic building on our little town’s Main Street. We have dreamt of a way for this building to kick off the revitalization of this street and, while it took some time, we finally restored her and created something that we are really, really proud of.”

Follow 5NEWS on social media: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube

Download the 5NEWS app on your smartphone:

Stream 5NEWS 24/7 on the 5+ app: How to watch the 5+ app on your streaming device