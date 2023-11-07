Gulley Park playground area closing for construction

The improvements will include a pavilion, new playground equipment, and landscaping.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The City of Fayetteville announced the closing of the Gulley Park playground area on July 14 in order to begin construction on improvements.

According to the city's announcement, the upgrade will include an interactive fountain, a pavilion, new playground equipment, landscaping and other amenities.

The $1.4 million needed for the project are funded by the city and through a $220,000 grant from the Arkansas Department of Parks, Heritage and Tourism.

