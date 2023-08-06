Gulley Park Concert canceled due to extreme heat

The concert is rescheduled to Thursday, July 20.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The City of Fayetteville announced that the Gulley Park Concert scheduled for Thursday, June 29, has been canceled due to the heat conditions forecasted.

Funk Factory will now take the stage on Thursday, July 20 instead from 7 to 9 p.m. at the park gazebo and Kidz Night activities will be from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

The City cited "extreme heat conditions" for the rescheduling.

For more information and the full Gulley Park Summer Concert Series schedule, click here.

Watch 5NEWS on YouTube.

Download the 5NEWS app on your smartphone:

Stream 5NEWS 24/7 on the 5+ app: How to watch the 5+ app on your streaming device