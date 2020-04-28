Greenwood officials prep for reopening of local economy

As Arkansas looks to slowly begin to reopen, city and chamber officials in Greenwood are considering ways to make that as seamless and successful as possible.

Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, Arkansas has halted dine-in services at restaurants and bars, limited access to public spaces, prohibited indoor gatherings of 10 or more people and closed some types of businesses. Restrictions are expected to relax somewhat over the next couple of weeks, though Gov. Asa Hutchinson said in a news conference Monday (April 27) that the state has not met all the federal guidelines to start re-opening the state in phases.

Restrictions on elected medical procedures were eased Monday, with a directive saying outpatient procedures with no need for overnight stay would be allowed as long as the patient had no symptoms of COVID-19 and no contact with none COVID-19 patients within the past 14 days and other guidelines were met.

Announcements from Gov. Hutchinson are expected Wednesday (April 29) on whether restrictions on restaurants and bars will be relaxed and on Thursday about gyms. Decisions on salons and barbershops are expected Friday and on churches and other large venues on May 4.