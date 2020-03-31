Greenwood elementary teachers provide free books for students during quarantine

These are books that do not have to be returned to school, they are yours to keep.

GREENWOOD, Arkansas — Two Greenwood elementary school teachers are spreading love during the uncertain times of COVID-19 by providing free books for students.

According to a Facebook post from Westwood Elementary School, Mrs. Langley and Mrs. Wilson placed free books on a cart by the main door of the school.

The books will be available between 8 a.m. and 3 p.m. Monday-Friday.

The books are on the shelves according to grade levels.

The top shop shelf is for Kindergarten-2nd grade and the bottom shelf is for 3rd-4th grade.