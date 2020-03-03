Governor's conference on tourism held in Fort Smith for the first time in a decade

The conference is where the tourism industry meets to learn new trends in tourism marketing and how to work together to continue promoting Arkansas.

FORT SMITH, Ark. — The 46th annual Governor’s Conference on Tourism is being held in Fort Smith this week for the first time in a decade.

“We are thrilled to have it in Fort Smith. They haven’t been here for 10 years and it’s a completely different Fort Smith. They’ve been hearing a lot about the murals and the Marshals Museum,” said Claude Legris, Executive Director for the Fort Smith A&P Commission.

Legris says all the cities want to know as much as they can about each other because they work as a team.

“We want Arkansas tourism to be as strong as it can," Legris said. "It’s already the second largest industry in the state at seven billion dollars and that’s a lot of economic drive for all the cities around Arkansas."

Deputy Director of Arkansas Tourism, Kristine Puckett says the governor’s conference is the place where the tourism industry meets to learn about the latest trends in tourism marketing and how they can work together to continue promoting our state.

“This is a great advantage to have our tourism industry come and gather at the beginning of tourism season every year," Puckett said. "Not everybody can travel out and hear national and international speakers, so we try to bring them into Arkansas so they can get the benefit of that knowledge."

Kalene Griffith is the president of Visit Bentonville and she is also the chairman of the Arkansas State Parks, Heritage and Tourism Commission. She says Bentonville is still a small community compared to other parts of the county, especially from a trail perspective.

“We are wanting to make sure that we continue to promote and advertise us and be at the top of that list for that and also for arts," Griffith said. "What’s going on in our marketing and sales and how can we continue to elevate the arts and the cycling."

The conference continues Tuesday (March 4) morning and Tuesday night Governor Asa Hutchinson will be at the convention for the "Henry Awards" which recognizes excellence in Arkansas tourism.