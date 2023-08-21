Governor Sanders issues executive order to reevaluate state's water needs and update Arkansas Water Plan

On August 21, Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders issued an executive order to conduct an analysis & report of Arkansas's water needs and update the state's water plan.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — On August 21, Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders issued an executive order to conduct an analysis and report of Arkansas's water needs and update the state's water plan.

The purpose of the Arkansas Water Plan is to conserve and protect the state’s water resources, with a long-term goal of sustainable use.

The most recent water plan was established nearly a decade ago and is now in need of updates to meet changing needs across the state.

According to reports, aging infrastructure and changes in population across Arkansas have impacted drinking water, stormwater, sanitation capabilities, and other needs.

The Secretary of the Department of Agriculture and the Director of the Natural Resources Division of the Arkansas Department of Agriculture will take the following steps to update the Arkansas Water Plan:

Model and assess water availability, water demand projections, and water quality trends. Identify basins with projected challenges or opportunities where significant changes are known or expected from the 2014 Arkansas Water Plan. Evaluate, develop, and recommend water management strategies for all water-use sectors and develop innovative new funding mechanisms to support their implementation. Conduct statewide engagement throughout the process to identify the most pressing issues and develop the best practicable solutions in collaboration with representatives from all water use sectors, including, interested water planning groups, state and federal agencies, legislators, and local entities.

The update will be carried out in two phases. Phase I will include a review of the most recent Arkansas Water Plan to determine areas of significant change in need of being reevaluated or updated.

The review will also feature the visions, goals, and objectives of the plan, policy recommendations, and available water use demands and projections.

Phase I is projected to be complete within 365 days.

Next, the Department of Agriculture Secretary will present the final programmatic work plan, schedule, and anticipated cost to complete the next phase of the update.

Phase II will be based on the outcome of Phase I and consist of the following steps:

Make needed updates to reflect the current demands, forecasts, supply, availability, and quality of surface and groundwater Resilience assessment Regional and basin-level water management strategies Local project and program assessments Focus basins identification and solutions Structural analysis of flood mitigation infrastructure and proposed solutions A comprehensive analysis of water management policies.

Supplemental reports and analyses beyond the scope of the Arkansas Water Plan may be required in conjunction with this update.