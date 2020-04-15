Gov. Hutchinson shows support for local business

One local business is doing it's part by providing masks to customers during the COVID-19 pandemic, and Gov. Hutchinson is showing his support.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Despite the amount of pressure and work that is on Governor Asa Hutchinson's plate right now, he’s still supporting our communities and our state by supporting locally owned businesses and even giving them shout outs on social media

“We are very appreciative of him for taking time from his busy hectic day trying to lead our state in this pandemic to stop by and support us,” said the Lindsey's.

Donnie and Eleanor Lindsey own Lindsey's Hospitality House in central Arkansas. The family owned business has been around for over 60 years, but because of social distancing, they’ve had to get creative to keep business going. They did this by getting masks made with their logo for all customers.

“We saw the need for people really needing these masks and with a shortage of masks that you get you can’t find them anywhere in the store so it’s a need out there and we want to provide it for our customers,” Lindsey said.

The masks have been such a big hit that even the governor stopped by to get one.

Governor Hutchinson has always supported the local shop by getting food, but the Lindsey’s say he was extra excited to see their efforts in fighting COVID-19 and grabbed a mask for himself.

“He came by and got his lunch and he rocked his mask too. And he even did that in a press conference that he did. He came in wearing one of our masks,” Lindsey said.

The Lindsey's say since Governor Hutchinson gave them a shout out, business has really picked up. Although they're thankful for the business, they’re even more thankful for the support of our state's leader.

“We're a small business that has been around since 1956 and he took the time out to come by and say 'hey we're still with you, as a leader of the state I'm with you' and showing the people of Arkansas 'hey we're still here' and that meant a lot to us,” Lindsey said.