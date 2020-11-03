x
Gov. Hutchinson orders flags to fly at half-staff in memory of slain Hot Springs Police Officer

“Officer Scrimshire was selfless and brave in serving Hot Springs,” Governor Hutchinson said Wednesday.
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Governor Asa Hutchinson has ordered the Arkansas and U.S. flags lowered to half-staff on Wednesday (March 11) in memory of Hot Springs Police Officer Brent William Scrimshire who was shot and killed in the line of duty on Tuesday (March 10).

“Officer Scrimshire was selfless and brave in serving Hot Springs,” Governor Hutchinson said Wednesday. “He put the safety of others ahead of his personal safety. Tuesday evening, Officer Scrimshire gave his life in service of others. I was saddened to learn of his death. I offer my condolences to his family and his fellow officers in the Hot Springs Police Department. I have ordered the Arkansas and U.S. flags to fly at half-staff in memory of the service of Officer Brent William Scrimshire and as an expression of our shared sorrow for his death.”

Officer Scrimshire was named a Regional Officer of the Year by Attorney General Leslie Rutledge and as Hot Springs Officer of the Quarter in September.

Governor Hutchinson's proclamation can be viewed here.