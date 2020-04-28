Gov. announces plans to reopen state parks

Gov. Asa Hutchinson has announced plans to begin reopening Arkansas state parks and other amenities in May.

The governor said that campgrounds will reopen for self-contained RV units for Arkansas travelers only on May 1. Public lodging and restrooms will not be open at this time.

On May 15, cabins, lodges and overnight rental facilities will reopen to Arkansas travelers only. Travelers will only be able to rent these facilities from Friday through Monday to allow plenty of time for proper cleaning and sanitizing.

Other amenities including marinas and park restaurants will also be allowed to reopen on May 15.

All state parks restaurants will be subject to guidelines from the department of health that will apply to all restaurants when they open.

Stacy Hurst, director of Parks and Tourism says some high use hiking trails that were closed in April will remain closed at this time. It's unclear when those will reopen.

Gov. Asa Hutchinson daily COVID-19 update on 4-28-20:

3,111 positive cases in Arkansas

94 new cases, 20 from Cummins

104 hospitalizations

52 deaths (up 2)

159 recovered in the last 24 hours

Dr. Nate Smith on COVID-19 in Arkansas 4-28-20: