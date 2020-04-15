Give Where We Live: River Valley Regional Food Bank

5NEWS & the Tegna Foundation have teamed up to donate to local charities making an impact during the coronavirus pandemic.

FORT SMITH, Ark — As we Give Where We Live, Channel 5 KFSM and the Tegna Foundation are proud to award a $1000 grant to the River Valley Regional Food Bank.

We recognize this local non-profit for all the outstanding help they provide in our local communities. This grant is a commitment from KFSM to help improve the lives in the communities we serve.

If you would like to donate to the River Valley Regional Food Bank or are seeking help, please visit their website rvrfoodbank.org for more informaiton.

You can also donate by reaching out to:

Tracy Engel - tengel@rvrfoodbank.org