Give Where We Live: Community Services Clearinghouse

FORT SMITH, Ark. — As we Give Where We Live, Channel 5 KFSM and the Tegna Foundation are proud to award a $1000 grant to Community Clearing House,

We recognize this local non-profit for all the outstanding help they provide in our local communities. This grant is a commitment from KFSM to help improve the lives in the communities we serve.

If you would like to donate to the Community Clearing House or are seeking help, please visit their website http://csclearinghouse.org/ for more information.

You can also donate by contacting:

Community Services Clearinghouse

Pattie West -- Pattie.west@csclearinghouse.org