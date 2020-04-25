x
community

Give Where We Live: Community Services Clearinghouse

We recognize this local non-profit for all the outstanding help they provide in our local communities.

FORT SMITH, Ark. — As we Give Where We Live, Channel 5 KFSM and the Tegna Foundation are proud to award a $1000 grant to Community Clearing House,

If you would like to donate to the Community Clearing House or are seeking help, please visit their website http://csclearinghouse.org/  for more information.

You can also donate by contacting:

Community Services Clearinghouse

Pattie West  -- Pattie.west@csclearinghouse.org

479-782-5074   cell 479-793-6833

