Special gift delivered to Fayetteville man after his bagpipes were stolen

You might soon hear bagpipes again on the Fayetteville Square thanks to a generous stranger.

BENTONVILLE, Ark. — After hearing Devin Topf’s story Thursday night about his stolen equipment, Alan Swaim from Van Buren knew he wanted to help in any way possible.

“It really touched me that this guy does this and now his equipment is gone and he’s unable to do it anymore so I just wanted to replace his equipment for him,” Alan said.

Immediately after Devin’s equipment was stolen, he started a Go Fund Me page but didn’t raise anything yet. That all changed Friday morning when Alan left a message for Devin to hear.

“Hey Devin just wanted to make this contribution so you can keep on doing what you’re doing buddy, I don’t know you but I’m looking forward to coming to Fayetteville and listen to you play… God bless you for what you do,” Swaim said.

Devin’s reaction to the $2000 check was “Oh my God, it’s heartwarming, I’m shocked.”

Devin opened the check with mom and her reaction was “Oh my goodness, there are good people.”

In the River Valley, Alan is known for helping those in need. In 2019, he put out signs across the region to help spread kindness.

“I wanna help anybody I can, it doesn’t make any difference where they live if I have the means to help out and I think it’s a good cause then I wanna help out,” Swaim said.

Devin was left speechless and felt grateful for Alan’s generosity.

“Alan, that was such the kindest gesture, I’ve ever seen in my life and I just want to thank you so much for helping me get back on my feet with the bagpiping,” said Devin.

Devin says he’ll be inviting him to his performances in September.

"It just shows that there is people in this world that do care,” Devin said.

Devin plans to replace his bagpipes using the money from Alan with the same type he used to play but has to order them. His next performance will be a 9/11 remembrance ceremony in Bryant, Arkansas.

