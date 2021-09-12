Free dog food and cat litter available for pet owners this weekend in Springdale

Pet owners can pick up their free supplies at Sams Furniture from 2-4 p.m. this Saturday, Dec. 11.

SPRINGDALE, Ark. — Santa came early this year for local pet owners in need of dog food or cat litter.

Spay Arkansas has received a semi-size load of dog food and kitty litter from Chewy. According to the organization's Facebook page, the donations are overstock or damaged packages that cannot be sold from the Chewy website.

The donations are free for pet owners who could benefit from saving a little money this month, but there are no income guidelines. Enough food to feed household pets for the month will be given to each person.

You can pick yours up at during the drive-thru event at Sams Furniture in Springdale on Saturday, Dec. 11, from 2-4 p.m.

A few brands include Hills Science Diet, Blue Buffalo & Pedigree. Due to the demand, volunteers cannot sort through the entire load to search for a particular brand during this event.