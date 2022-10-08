x
Bentonville's Fred’s Hickory Inn has a new owner & re-opening as Table at the Hickory Inn

Fred’s Hickory Inn in Bentonville has new owners who are re-opening the restaurant with the new name Table at the Hickory Inn.

BENTONVILLE, Ark. — Fred’s Hickory Inn, an enduring Bentonville restaurant that opened in 1970, has a new owner.

Effective Monday (Aug. 8), Carl and Lindie Garrett own the business and property at 1502 N. Walton Blvd. Bentonville businessman Randy Lawson, part of the previous ownership group, confirmed the sale to the Northwest Arkansas Business Journal.

A property record filed Tuesday shows that the Garretts’ Table at the Hickory Inn LLC paid $841,659 for the 1.81-acre restaurant property.

To read more, visit Talk Business & Politics.

