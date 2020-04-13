Fort Smith Police celebrate kids' birthdays while social distancing

Officers will try and stop by and flash their lights and sirens and probably even get on the PA and say a few words to your birthday girl or boy.

FORT SMITH, Ark. — Does your child have a birthday coming up but can't celebrate due to social distancing because of coronavirus? Officers with the Fort Smith Police Department would love to be part of their special day.

Parents can email the Fort Smith Police Department at communityrelations@fortsmithpd.org and they will try very hard to get a police car (and maybe even Fuzz) to drop by and celebrate with you.



Officers will try and stop by and flash their lights and sirens and probably even get on the PA and say a few words to your birthday girl or boy.

They will be doing this Monday through Saturday between 9 am and 7 pm.

Parents will need to give officers an address, the name of the birthday child, your contact info, phone number, and the best time to come by.