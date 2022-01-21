Fort Smith Police host 2022 Polar Plunge

The 2022 Polar Plunge benefitting Special Olympics Arkansas will take place at Creekmore Park Pool in Fort Smith.

FORT SMITH, Ark. — The Fort Smith Police Department is hosting the 2022 Polar Plunge with the goal of raising $10,000 supporting Special Olympics Arkansas.

The event will be taking place on Feb. 5 at Creekmore Park Pool in Fort Smith with on-site registration beginning at 10 a.m. and the plunge beginning at 11 a.m.

There will also be cash prices where participants earn raffle tickets as they raise money that will then enter them in a drawing held at the end of Plunge season. Three $1,000 giveaways will be drawn at the conclusion of Plunge season with one participant at each Polar Plunge location winning $250.

The participant donation breakdown goes as follows:

$50 Minimum Donation Per Plunger

Allows you to plunge

Official Plunge T-shirt

$250 Collected Donations

Official Plunge T-shirt

Plunge Towel

3 Raffle Tickets

$500 Collected Donations

Official Plunge T-shirt

Plunge Towel

7 Raffle Tickets

$750 Collected Donations

Official Plunge T-shirt

Plunge Towel

10 Raffle Tickets

$1000 Collected Donations

Official Plunge T-shirt

Plunge Towel

15 Raffle Tickets

$1500 + Collected Donations

Official Plunge T-shirt

Plunge Towel

25 Raffle Tickets

For more information or to join the Polar Plunge for Special Olympics Arkansas, click here.

