Fort Smith PD hosts annual National Night Out event

FORT SMITH, Ark. — Nationwide, National Night Out is celebrated on the first Tuesday of either August or October. Fort Smith Police Department says National Night Out has helped improve relationships tremendously.

“We have multiple law enforcement agencies, officers everybody you can talk to but the main thing is to see us as people….that’s what we are. We’re here to have a good time, we’re here to build those relationships and really just make this a memorable event for the family,” said Officer Robyn Shoptaw

With recent mass shootings nationwide, officers want to reassure people who are concerned about safety in their neighborhoods.

"I would like people to.....if you're apprehensive, if you're unsure, if you just want to have a conversation...come see us. And maybe if that's not at this event come see us, call us, I would be more than happy to have a conversation with anybody we love connecting with our community in this department," Shoptaw explained.

At the annual block party, people can talk to police officers about their opinions or concerns and get feedback. It also allows officers to connect with kids in the community and mentor them.

“It's impactful for not only for families but for the kids. Anytime we can get kids around law enforcement, around our first responders, and to see we’re just people just like them…. we have families too we have all the things everyone else does…we just wear a uniform,” said Shoptaw.

Fort smith native, Pam Smith came to national night out because she wants her granddaughter to get acquainted with law enforcement.

“I always think kids need to be aware so that they’re not afraid and this is one of the best places I can think of,” said Smith.

Smith says going forward she’ll attend National Night Out again and hopes it continues to bring the community together.

“Anything that promotes community is great…doesn’t matter what it is, as long as it’s a positive effect to promote community is perfect," Smith said.

