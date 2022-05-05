Fort Smith's new digital utility payment system to start in June

On June 1, Fort Smith residents will be able to use PayIt Fort Smith, an online and mobile app payment service for residents and businesses to pay city utility bills

FORT SMITH, Ark. — The City of Fort Smith is making it easier for residents to pay their city utility bills with its new digital payment system.

Beginning on June 1, 2022, the “PayIt Fort Smith" will provide online and mobile app payment services to residents and businesses paying their water, sewer, and solid waste utility bills.

“Today, we’ve reached another milestone in our plans to enhance customer service and improve our technology at the City of Fort Smith,” said City Administrator, Carl Geffken.

After an evaluation process, the city selected PayIt to provide the digital services that Fort Smith residents want and need.

The new system offers an easy-to-navigate payment process giving customers now have the option to:

Securely store preferred payment methods

Set up automatic payments

Schedule bill payments

Create reminder notifications for due dates

Customers using the current online bill pay site will need to create a new profile on PayIt Fort Smith and all existing autopay customers will receive instructions on how to set up their new profile and utilize the autopay feature.

Other forms of payment including cash, check, credit, and debit card in-person at City Hall, the Utility Department Drive-Thru, or by mail will continue to be available.

Processing fees will apply to online bill payments through the new payment site, with the fees assessed and collected by the third-party vendor.

Processing Fees Include:

Transaction Convenience Fee - $0.80

Credit/Debit cards - 2.5% Processing Fee

ACH (Bank Transfer) - $1.25 Processing Fee

The website is currently under reconstruction but once the system launches residents can, visit www.payit.fortsmithar.gov or download the PayIt Fort Smith app, available on Google Play or the App Store.

