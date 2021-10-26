Fort Smith National Historic Site to reopen Visitor Center/ Museum

The Fort Smith Historic site announced the Visitor Center/ Museum will reopen on a reduced occupancy basis beginning in November.

FORT SMITH, Ark. — The Fort Smith National Historic Site has announced that the Visitor Center/ Museum will reopen to the public with reduced occupancy beginning Monday, Nov. 1, 2021.

To achieve proper social distancing throughout the building, the limited number of visitors inside the building will be set at no more than 35 guests at one time.

The Visitor Center and Museum's hours of operation will be daily from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., except for Thanksgiving, Christmas and New Year’s Day. The National Historic Site's park grounds and trails will remain open from 30 minutes before sunrise to 30 minutes after sunset.

The center initially closed in March 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic but the Visitor Center/Museum suffered water damage from a frozen sprinkler head caused by the extreme cold temperatures of February 2021. Demolition of the damaged areas was quickly addressed and the repair process has been completed.

“We want to thank everyone for their patience, and we are very excited to open our doors again to the public”, said Park Superintendent Lisa Conard Frost. “Visitors to the site will once again be able to experience Fort Smith’s nationally significant history within our historic building, through exhibits and interpretive media”.