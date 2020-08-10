Over 850 books donated to Sebastian County Juvenile Detention Center library

The Leadership Fort Smith Class of 2020 and Channel 5 have teamed up to donate over 850 books to the Sebastian County Juvenile Detention Center.

FORT SMITH, Ark. — Thursday (Oct. 8) was a big day for the Leadership Fort Smith Class of 2020.

Channel 5-KFSM has teamed up with the group to present 20 new one-thousand piece puzzles, more than 850 books, and new bookshelves for the library at the Sebastian County Juvenile Detention Center.

A local boy scout helped build the new bookshelves as part of his Eagle Scout project.