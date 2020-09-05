x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More (0) »

Fort Smith/Fayetteville News | 5newsonline KFSM 5NEWS | Get the local news and weather where you live from 5NEWS. Covering Fort Smith, Fayetteville, Bentonville, and all of Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley.

community

Fort Smith group opens drive-thru pantry for River Valley residents

Antioch for Youth and Family has opened a special drive-thru food pantry they're calling "Drop and Drive" as a response to COVID-19.
Credit: KFSM

FORT SMITH, Ark. — A Fort Smith group is trying to keep people fed during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Antioch for Youth and Family has opened a special drive-thru food pantry they're calling "Drop and Drive" as a response to COVID-19.

"So that it can keep us safe as volunteers and then the residents safe also. It is a drive-thru, they open up their trunk, and then the items of food are placed in their truck," said Charolette Tidwell, Antioch for Youth and Family director.

Here's how it works:

  1. Call 479-459-0669 ahead of time, don't just stop by
  2. Set up an appointment via phone between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. Monday-Friday
  3. Pick up your food at Antioch's building located at 1420 N 32nd Street

RELATED: Arkansas public pools, water parks to reopen May 22 with restrictions

RELATED: Ways to give back to local community non-profit organizations during the coronavirus outbreak

RELATED: Tyson Foods donates $5,000 to Northwest Arkansas Food Bank