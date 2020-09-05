Fort Smith group opens drive-thru pantry for River Valley residents

FORT SMITH, Ark. — A Fort Smith group is trying to keep people fed during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Antioch for Youth and Family has opened a special drive-thru food pantry they're calling "Drop and Drive" as a response to COVID-19.
"So that it can keep us safe as volunteers and then the residents safe also. It is a drive-thru, they open up their trunk, and then the items of food are placed in their truck," said Charolette Tidwell, Antioch for Youth and Family director.
Here's how it works:
- Call 479-459-0669 ahead of time, don't just stop by
- Set up an appointment via phone between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. Monday-Friday
- Pick up your food at Antioch's building located at 1420 N 32nd Street
