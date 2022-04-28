Fort Smith household waste drop off to be held this weekend

FORT SMITH, Ark. — Fort Smith residents are invited to get rid of their household items for free at certain locations in the city.
On Saturday, April, 30, Fort Smith residents can get rid of general household items for free from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. at four drop-off locations.
Items can be dropped off at the following locations:
- Ward 1: Grand Ave. Baptist Church at the 3900 Block of Grand Ave.
- Ward 2: N. 50th St. & Plum St. (parking lot east of the intersection)
- Ward 3: Evans Boys & Girls Club, 6015 Boys Club Lane
- Ward 4: Goldtrap-Gardner Boys & Girls Club, 8800 S. Dallas St.
Examples of unacceptable items include:
- hazardous/toxic waste, batteries,
- engine oil, tires,
- paint, cleaning chemicals, liquids of any kind,
- herbicides/pesticides
- grass, leaves, brush
