Fort Smith household waste drop off to be held this weekend

The City of Fort Smith is inviting residents to get rid of general household items for free by dropping them off at any of the four locations on Saturday, April 30.

FORT SMITH, Ark. — Fort Smith residents are invited to get rid of their household items for free at certain locations in the city.

On Saturday, April, 30, Fort Smith residents can get rid of general household items for free from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. at four drop-off locations.

Items can be dropped off at the following locations:

Ward 1: Grand Ave. Baptist Church at the 3900 Block of Grand Ave.

Ward 2: N. 50th St. & Plum St. (parking lot east of the intersection)

Ward 3: Evans Boys & Girls Club, 6015 Boys Club Lane

Ward 4: Goldtrap-Gardner Boys & Girls Club, 8800 S. Dallas St.

Examples of unacceptable items include:

hazardous/toxic waste, batteries,

engine oil, tires,

paint, cleaning chemicals, liquids of any kind,

herbicides/pesticides

grass, leaves, brush

👆Reminder! 🆓This Saturday (4/30/22) from 11AM-7PM #FortSmith residents get rid of general household items (e.g., trash,... Posted by The City of Fort Smith, Arkansas on Thursday, April 28, 2022

