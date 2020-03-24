Fort Smith business offering free grocery pick-up and delivery for seniors

Custom Maids Inc. is offering to pick-up and deliver groceries for seniors in the River Valley while keeping a safe distance.

FORT SMITH, Ark. — As the coronavirus (COVID-19) continues to spread across the community, a local business is doing its part to help the most vulnerable.

Cynthia Green has a compromised immune system caused by a disease called lupus. Because of the COVID-19 outbreak, she's been self-quarantined inside her home for two weeks.

"I was just telling my daughter yesterday I'm starting to go stir crazy," Green said.

She says her dog Mia needed food and she was desperate for help.

"I almost cried because she was completely out and honestly, I didn't know what I was going to do," Green said.

That's when Fort Smith based business Custom Maids Inc. stepped-in.

Typically, the small business does home cleaning for busy families. Now it's offering free grocery pick-up and delivery for people 65 and older in the River Valley.

"I just feel like they shouldn't be out there and it's our responsibility to protect the community and protect the elderly from this virus," Beth Evans, the owner of Custom Maids said.

Staff are using safe practices like hand washing and sanitizing grocery carts.

"It's amazing what they are doing and they're doing it with a smile and if you only want them to drop it at the door they'll do that, it's wonderful," Green said.

Green says this is just another example of the River Valley coming together to help one another in times of need.

"I want to shout their names from the rooftop. They are absolutely fabulous for doing this and I'm so very thankful," Green said.

Someone will also visit with the elderly if they are lonely while maintaining a safe distance of at least six feet.