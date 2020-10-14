Fort Smith Board hears plans on $133M in capital improvement projects

Fort Smith capital improvement plans for streets, bridges and drainage programs, funded by the city’s 1-cent sales tax, total about $133M over the next five years.

FORT SMITH, Ark. — Several city department heads presented capital improvement plans to the Fort Smith Board of Directors at a study session Tuesday (Oct. 13) to provide information prior to the city’s process for setting the 2021 budget.

Fort Smith capital improvement plans for streets, bridges and drainage programs, funded by the city’s 1-cent sales tax, total about $133 million over the next five years. The plan calls for $38 million to be spent on projects in 2021.

The proposed plan includes a combination of neighborhood street improvements, major street projects, drainage improvements, and traffic signal/intersection improvements, said Stan Snodgrass, director of engineering.