Fort Smith area businesses step up to support healthcare workers

FORT SMITH, Ark. — The Fort Smith community is often called a giving community, quick to help out when the need arises. During the COVID-19 pandemic, the community has stepped up again, working to make life a little easier for healthcare workers enduring long hours.

“We have had several local businesses and citizens donate hot meals, cookies, chocolates, homemade (personal protective equipment) for non-clinical staff, as well as headbands for those wearing masks… We live in such a wonderful community,” said Alicia Agent, director of marketing and communications for Baptist Health-Fort Smith.

Over the past few weeks, Mocha Joes Coffee & Café donated coffee, Encompass Health donated snacks and Arbonne donated supplements to hospital staff, Agent said. Local crafters made headbands with buttons on each side that relieve some of the tension of elastic bands on facemasks on ears, she said.