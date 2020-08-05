Flyover scheduled Friday to honor local nurses

The Little Rock Airforce base will send out the 314th Airlift and the 189th Airlift Wing to fly through Fayetteville, Fort Smith and other cities in Arkansas.

FORT SMITH, Ark. — Arkansas nurses, first responders and volunteers will see C-130s flying overhead at four hospitals in Northwest Arkansas and Fort Smith Friday (May 8) to show support for the work they have done.

Usually, Thunderbirds and Blue Angels come to mind when you hear of military flyovers.

Operation America Strong has used those aircraft for showings in other location and on Friday you will be able to see a few C-130s roar overhead.

"Every day you’re coming and you got a new regulation a new guideline you have to follow, if the word fascial you have to wear a mask or covering our hair it’s hard to adjust,” said Stefanie Traigle, CBICU at Baptist Health in Fort Smith.

The Little Rock Airforce base will send out the 314th Airlift and the 189th Airlift Wing to fly through Fayetteville, Fort Smith, Conway, Searcy, Sherwood and North Little Rock.

The route heading north will go through Conway first and then be in Fayetteville by 2:42 p.m. The planes will fly over Washington Regional and Veterans Health.

The C-130s will then head south to Fort Smith and fly over Baptist Health and Mercy Hospital at 2:56 p.m.

Traigle says this recognition makes her feel that becoming a nurse was worth it.

“I feel accomplished and it feels great to be a part of something that is so big because this is a worldwide pandemic,” she said.

Operation America Strong has had other flyovers in cities like Houston, Dallas, Atlanta, Baltimore and Washington D.C.