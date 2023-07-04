First Friday event rocks Downtown Bentonville

From April to October, downtown Bentonville Incorporated will host a community block party on the first Friday of every month with different themes.

Example video title will go here for this video

BENTONVILLE, Ark. — The First Friday celebration marked the 150th anniversary of the city of Bentonville. The event had a full lineup of events, starting with the "Bentonville's got talent" showcase.

"We've got dozens of talented people on stage vying for the title of the most talented person in our city," said the Communications Director for Downtown Bentonville Inc. Aaron Nolan.

The showcase had singers and dancers from different backgrounds and all ages. Even featuring a sibling duo called "Sibling-Tings."

"That was a good experience, this is our first time ever doing it in Bentonville but it's a great experience we got a lot of great feedback," said siblings Diamond Jones and Devonte Bridges.

The siblings own a company together and have shared a passion for dancing together all their life.

"We kind of just really feed off each other's energy... in high school, we played ball together, danced together, and were in every competition that you can ever imagine," Jones and Bridges explained.

Although the duo didn't win, they were still glad to connect with the community.

"2022, we did our first hip hop dance convention in Bentonville, we're the first ones to host an all hip hop convention, so we're kind of like trying to expand and do that again in a different location. If we get the right connections [here] we're going to go for it," Jones and Bridges said.

Going forward, each First Friday event has a theme, and event organizers say the theme for May is "pet-a-palooza"

"And we're so excited to be here and really enhance what a downtown experience can be...we're not a small town in Bentonville anymore, we've got the feeling of Mayberry but we're doing it big time we're doing world-class events here on the Bentonville square," Nolan explained.

April 8th is also the start of the Saturday farmers market happening on the square every week until October 28th. The farmers market will run from 7:30 in the morning until 1 a.m.

Follow 5NEWS on social media: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube

Download the 5NEWS app on your smartphone:

Stream 5NEWS 24/7 on the 5+ app: How to watch the 5+ app on your streaming device