First Church of Jesus Christ temple in Arkansas open for tours soon

After three years, the Bentonville Temple will be a hub for Arkansas and Missouri Latter-day Saints.

BENTONVILLE, Ark. — The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints has announced the opening to the public of its new temple that finished construction in Bentonville.

Invited guests will be touring June 12-16 and public tours will begin on June 17 and continue through July 1, Sundays excluded.

Plans for the temple, located at 1105 McCollum Drive, were first announced by Church President Russell M. Nelson in 2019 at a conference.

In a press release, the Church announced its intention that the new temple will shorten the distances members of the Church of Jesus Christ in Arkansas and Missouri will have to travel to visit a temple.

According to the Church, the temple's architecture is inspired by local Arkansas architecture and flora.

