Fireworks may be to blame for Pea Ridge house fire

The fire department says fireworks that disposed of in a trashcan may have started the fire.

PEA RIDGE, Ark. — A house fire investigation is underway by the Pea Ridge Fire Department, and officials believe it may have been caused by fireworks.



“I come out of the garage and I saw fire coming from the roof. I ran back in and told everybody out of the house to come back out to assess it and see how bad it was,” said Jason Bevill.

That was Monday, July 3, around 11:00 p.m. when Jason Bevill realized this wasn’t a fire he was going to be able to put out on his own and called 911. He and his family have lived in their home on Davis street for 15 years.

“It was very devastating and stressful at the same time,” he said.

Pea Ridge Fire Chief Clint Bowen says thankfully with the help of neighboring departments they were quickly able to get the fire under control. He says crews on scene were told fireworks were shot at the home earlier in the evening and disposed of inside a plastic trashcan, which he says matches the origin of the fire and where it would have started. But he says they are still investigating.

“The disposal of fireworks is very important. We like to encourage people to always have a bucket of water with you. Once you set a firework off, you put it in the bucket of water, and that way it sits there overnight, and then you can pull them out and dispose of them the next day,” said Chief Clint Bowen.

Chief Bowen says he hates to see this happen to anyone in the community.

“That's kind of what we're here for, is to help try to prevent that. And then once it's unpreventable, try to keep it to as less as possible, which they did a great job the other night putting a stop to the fire. It was a really quick, good response. I just hate it because such a good time turns into a reality check of what they've lost now,” he said.

Bevill says while their home isn’t a total loss, there will have to be a lot of work done for it to be livable again. He says he is thankful that all his family and pets made it out safely.

“Very fortunate, a blessing really,” said Bevill.

A gofundme account has been set up to help the Bevill family.

