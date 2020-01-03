x
Fire damages Bethel Heights duplex

A fire has damaged a Bethel Heights home on Dove Loop.
BETHEL HEIGHTS, Ark. -- A large fire was reported around 4 a.m. Sunday (March 1st) after neighbors reported hearing a loud noise and seeing thick smoke coming from a duplex at 1368 Dove Loop in Bethel Heights. 

Multiple agencies responded to the scene, including Bethel Heights, Lowell, Rogers, and Springdale. 

According to Rogers Fire Chief Tom Jenkins, a request was made by Lowell and Bethel Heights for assistance with an apartment fire. When officers arrived, they found six vehicles also on fire. 

According to the Lowell Fire Department, the fire did not spread to the adjoined duplex and only one side was damaged.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation. There were no injuries. 

