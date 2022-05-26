Fayetteville reminds residents of pet safety and owner responsibility during summer

Fayetteville Animal Services is reminding residents of the city's leash law and pet owners' responsibilities during the hot summer months.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Fayetteville Animal Services and the Department of Parks, Natural Resources and Cultural Affairs are reminding Fayetteville residents and guests of the city's leash law.

Fayetteville's leash law applies to animals being leashed in city parks and on the trail system. Aside from the IAMS Dog Park and Lake Wilson Park, Fayetteville's two designated off-leash areas, all other city parks require dogs to be on a leash at all times.

The city says the leash law prevents dogs from chasing other animals or people, and from getting lost.

“It’s also a good time to stock up on pet-waste bags,” said Justine Lentz, Animal Services Superintendent. “Not only is it good manners to clean up after your pet, it helps protect our public safety – and required by City ordinance [5002]. Pet waste can carry bacteria and parasites transmitted through soil and stormwater. There are pet-waste stations available at most City parks.”



Animal Services is also reminding residents of the dangers of leaving pets in vehicles and the zero-tolerance policy for violations.

If the outdoor temperature exceeds 70 degrees, an Animal Services officer will be dispatched to check on the welfare of animals left in vehicles. If the internal temperature of the vehicle measures more than 100 degrees, the officer will remove the pet from the vehicle and issue a citation to the driver.



Animal Services is also reminding pet owners to consider the effect of summer heat on the pavement on pets' paws. The department says if you like to walk your pets, check the pavement temperature by pressing the back of your hand to the surface for 10 seconds, and if it becomes too hot for you, then it is too hot for your pet and may burn their pads.



Animal Services offers $20 microchipping whenever the shelter is open with no appointment is necessary. According to City Ord. 5466, Fayetteville residents must microchip their cats or dogs and register the number with Animal Services.

To update your pet’s microchip information, please contact Animals Services at (479) 444-3456. The office and Lib Horn Animal Shelter, located at 1640 S. Armstrong Ave, are open Monday through Friday from 10:00 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

To learn more, click here.

