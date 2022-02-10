Fayetteville residents invited to weigh in on Parks 10-year Master Plan

The City of Fayetteville is holding public input opportunities for the Parks Master Plan in an effort to gather feedback and awareness on the parks' states.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The City of Fayetteville’s Parks, Natural Resources and Cultural Affairs Department has been and still is working on a new 10-year parks system master plan but is needing the help of the public.

The Imagine Tomorrow’s Parks plan began in 2018 and has included targeted efforts to gather public feedback on, and awareness of the current state of Fayetteville’s parks system.



The following public input opportunities will be held by the city, where residents are invited to provide feedback and participate in the development of this new master plan:

Saturday, Feb. 19, 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. at Veterans Memorial Park Pavilion

Saturday, Feb. 19, 2 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. at Centennial Park at Millsap Mountain Pavilion

Tuesday, March 2, 3:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at Fayetteville Public Library Event Center Theater

The Feb. 19 meetings will begin with a presentation given by the consulting team followed by opportunities for attendees to provide in-depth feedback which will help to inform potential priorities and directions the master plan could take. In the event of inclement weather, these sessions will be rescheduled because these events are being held outdoors. Masks are encouraged but not required at these events.

Activities will be available for attendees to participate in during the meeting at Centennial Park including an archery zone, disc golf, a group trail run, a group mountain bike ride and a children’s bike playground. Drinks and snacks will be available for purchase from on-site food trucks.



The March 2 meeting will be an open-house format with opportunities for attendees to provide feedback but will not include a live presentation. Attendees are required to wear masks to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.

For additional information on the Parks Master plan, click here.

