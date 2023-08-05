Fayetteville ranks third in the nation for Bicycle Friendly Business awards

With 50 Fayetteville businesses labeled as bicycle friendly by the League of American Bicyclists, it now has the third most of any city in the nation.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Fayetteville now has 50 businesses that have been labeled a Bicycle Friendly Business (BFB) by the League of American Bicyclists (LAB)– the third highest number of any city in the country.

LAB honored the businesses in Fayetteville as part of its spring 2023 list. With only 48 U.S. businesses being added to the list this round, Fayetteville businesses made up 27% of the spring cohort.

The announcement comes after Fayetteville was recently named the first "Gold-level Bicycle Friendly Community in Arkansas."

“There is always fierce competition among cities to be among the top places with the most BFBs as both a point of pride and to encourage more bicycling tourism,” according to a League news release. “This round, Fayetteville, Arkansas, stood out.”

The BFB awards recognize an organization’s contributions in shifting up and accelerating the movement to build a bicycle-friendly America for everyone. There are now 1,582 certified BFBs across the country, including everything from government agencies, Fortune 500 companies, bike shops, and other employers, all united in a commitment to transform American workplaces to be more welcoming to both customers and employees who bike.

New Fayetteville businesses include the following at the respective levels:

Silver: Columbus House Brewery, Barn on the Hill;

Columbus House Brewery, Barn on the Hill; Bronze: Staybridge Suites, Subway 11433, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Sleep Inn, Comfort Inn Suites, La Quinta Inn & Suites, Boulders and Brews, Northwest Arkansas Land Trust, Feed and Folly, City Park Fayetteville and Spin.

Dane Eifling, the mobility coordinator for the City of Fayetteville, said, “More people bicycling to work means fewer cars on the roads and a healthier workforce to serve our city.”

For more information about the awarded businesses, the League of American Bicyclists, or the BFB awards, visit the Bike League website.

