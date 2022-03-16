Fayetteville seeks public input for 2021 community projects report

Fayetteville is encouraging residents to review and comment on the Community Resources Department 2021 projects.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The City of Fayetteville Community Resources Department (FCRD) is seeking public feedback for its projects done in 2021.

The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) provides a Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) to Fayetteville each year to develop projects and activities that improve the following:

Housing

Public and community facilities

Provide public services

Each year Fayetteville prepares a Consolidated Annual Performance and Evaluation Report (CAPER), providing information concerning funding amounts, resources and activities regarding the grant projects.

Fayetteville is encouraging residents to review and comment on the CAPER for the 2021 program year, with comments accepted through March 28. All comments will be included in the final report submitted to HUD.

Residents can request a copy of the report by emailing calling (479) 575-8260 or emailing community_resources@fayetteville-ar.gov. Comments also may be mailed to Yolanda Fields, Community Resources Director, at 113 W. Mountain St., Fayetteville, AR 72701.

