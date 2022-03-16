Fayetteville seeks public input for 2021 community projects report

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The City of Fayetteville Community Resources Department (FCRD) is seeking public feedback for its projects done in 2021.
The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) provides a Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) to Fayetteville each year to develop projects and activities that improve the following:
- Housing
- Public and community facilities
- Provide public services
Each year Fayetteville prepares a Consolidated Annual Performance and Evaluation Report (CAPER), providing information concerning funding amounts, resources and activities regarding the grant projects.
Fayetteville is encouraging residents to review and comment on the CAPER for the 2021 program year, with comments accepted through March 28. All comments will be included in the final report submitted to HUD.
Residents can request a copy of the report by emailing calling (479) 575-8260 or emailing community_resources@fayetteville-ar.gov. Comments also may be mailed to Yolanda Fields, Community Resources Director, at 113 W. Mountain St., Fayetteville, AR 72701.
RELATED: Watch: Biden responds to Ukraine president's plea for aid in fight against Russian invasion
DOWNLOAD THE 5NEWS APP
DOWNLOAD FOR IPHONE HERE | DOWNLOAD FOR ANDROID HERE
HOW TO ADD THE 5NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE
ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KFSM in the Channel Store.
For Fire TV, search for "KFSM" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.
To report a typo or grammatical error, please email KFSMDigitalTeam@tegna.com.