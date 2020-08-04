x
community

Fayetteville postpones two April bulky waste clean-up events

Bulky waste clean-ups scheduled in April have been postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark — The City of Fayetteville’s Recycling and Trash Collection Division announced that the Spring Bulky Waste Clean-Ups scheduled for April 18 and April 25, 2020, are being postponed until the summer in response to the coronavirus and the need for social distancing.

The dates will be announced later in the summer as conditions allow for easing of social distancing guidelines. 

The paper shredding event originally associated with the April 18 date will be rescheduled as well.
 
 
Ward 3, formerly set for Saturday, April 18, is now postponed to later in the summer:

  • Butterfield Trail Elementary (3050 Old Missouri Road)
  • Recycling & Trash Collection Facility (1560 S. Happy Hollow Road)

 

Ward 4, formerly set for Saturday, April 25, is now postponed to later in the summer:

  • Holcomb Elementary (2900 N. Salem Road)
  • Recycling & Trash Collection Facility (1560 S. Happy Hollow Road
  • For more information, please contact the Recycling & Trash Collection Office at 479-575-8398 or visit us at www.recyclesomething.org.

