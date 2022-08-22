Fayetteville Police to host child safety seat event, offering car seat checks

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The Fayetteville Police Department (FPD) will host a child safety car seat event on Thursday, Sept. 22.
The event will be held from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. for those in need of a new car seat for their child or who need their current car seat checked, can go to the Northwest Arkansas Mall. This is a first come first serve basis.
FPD says they are currently out of convertible seats for the year. The only seats available are infant, combination and booster seats. If your child needs to move up from their infant carrier, they do not have the seat you need at this time.
For questions, you can call (479) 575-8338 or email COP@Fayetteville-AR.gov.
