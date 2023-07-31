National Night Out at Walker Park with Fayetteville PD

The celebration, meant to bring communities together, happens annually around the country on the first Tuesday in August.

According to the PD's posts about the event, National Night Out is meant to foster relationships between law enforcement and their communities. The National Night Out website claims communities across the country host events like block parties, parades, and seminars in order to bring police and communities together "under positive circumstances."

FPD has announced on social media some of the activities that will be available at the event. These will include a video game truck, face painting, police vehicles, fire trucks, police K9s, ice cream, and food.

Join us for our annual National Night Out on TUESDAY, August 1 from 5:30-7pm. It will be at Walker Park this year. We... Posted by Fayetteville Arkansas Police Department on Saturday, July 29, 2023

