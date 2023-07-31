National Night Out at Walker Park with Fayetteville PD

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The Fayetteville Police Department will be hosting National Night Out at Walker Park on Tuesday, August 1 from 5:30-7 p.m.
According to the PD's posts about the event, National Night Out is meant to foster relationships between law enforcement and their communities. The National Night Out website claims communities across the country host events like block parties, parades, and seminars in order to bring police and communities together "under positive circumstances."
FPD has announced on social media some of the activities that will be available at the event. These will include a video game truck, face painting, police vehicles, fire trucks, police K9s, ice cream, and food.
