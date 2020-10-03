x
community

Fayetteville PD Bike Rodeo event will be on March, 24

Fayetteville Police Department's first Project Safe Neighborhoods event of the year is just two weeks away.
Credit: Fayetteville Police Department

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Fayetteville Police Department's first 2020 Project Safe Neighborhoods event will be on Tuesday (Mar. 24). 

Fayetteville PD Bike Rodeo will be held at Highpoint Apartments, 1101 S. Curtis Avenue, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. 

Food for everyone and their families will be provided, along with a safety presentation and a bike rodeo!

If you don't have a bike, there is no need to worry. The Fayetteville Police Department will have bikes to borrow so every kid can come and have a good time! 

Project Safe Neighborhoods (PSN) is designed to create and foster safer neighborhoods through a sustained reduction in violent crime. 

The program's effectiveness depends upon the ongoing coordination, cooperation, and partnerships of local, state, tribal, and federal law enforcement agencies working together with the communities they serve, engaged in a unified approach led by the United States Attorney (USA). 

PSN provides critical funding, resources, and training for PSN teams to make their communities safer through a comprehensive approach to public safety.