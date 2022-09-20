Fayetteville working on master plan to develop new Underwood Community Park

The City of Fayetteville is holding an open house meeting on Saturday, Sept. 24 to gather ideas from the public for the Underwood Community Park master plan.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The City of Fayetteville is holding an open house meeting to gather ideas for the master plan for the new park developments.

The city is beginning work on its master plan to develop the new Underwood Community Park with an open house meeting on Saturday, Sept. 24.

The city says the purpose of the meeting is to gather preliminary ideas and public input on what residents would like to see at the park.

To learn more about the meeting, as well as an online survey for those unable to attend the meeting, click here.

