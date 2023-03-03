City of Fayetteville asking residents for input on Climate Action Plan

Two engagement events will be held during the Fayetteville Farmer's Market on Saturday, April 15 and Saturday, April 22.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The City of Fayetteville is asking residents to chime in on the Climate Action Plan, an effort to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and add solutions to reduce climate change.

There will be in-person events this spring for the public to share their input and give feedback on the new Climate Action Plan Fayetteville plans being put forward.

The plan was adopted in 2018 but this new update has an emphasis on "nature-based solutions to help reduce the impacts of climate change," the city said in an announcement.

According to the city, the goal of the plan will be to:

inform future policies

enact programs and actions

assist the city in remaining active on climate change

preserve the quality of life for residents and visitors of Fayetteville

Events

Two engagement events will be held during the Fayetteville Farmer's Market on Saturday, April 15 and Saturday, April 22.

Another event will be held Thursday, April 20 a the Fayetteville Public Library from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

A fourth engagement event is planned to be held at Bryce Davis Park, the time and date are still tentative.

If residents are unable to go to these events, they still have the opportunity to contribute through a questionnaire on Speak Up Fayetteville, the online engagement portal for the city. Click here to view and take the questionnaire.

What's already been done

Fayetteville says that since adopting the plan in 2018, "significant energy improvements" have been made. A solar power away has been constructed, sidewalks and trails have been expanded and updated and a food waste composting program was established for Fayetteville residents.

In November 2021, the city council passed a resolution to add an Ecosystem Services Plan to the existing Energy Action Plan, together they form a Climate Action Plan. For more information on the plan(s), click here to go to Fayetteville's website.

