Fayetteville honored with 27th consecutive Tree City USA designation

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The City of Fayetteville has been named a 2021 Tree City USA for the 27th time in a row in honor of its commitment to effective urban forest management.

Along with the 2021 Tree City USA award, the Arbor Day Foundation also awarded Fayetteville a 2021 Growth Award. This is an additional Tree City USA award that shows Fayetteville grew its programs, services, new certification, or improvements over last year for Urban Forestry. Fayetteville has received the Growth Award for eight years in a row.



The Tree City USA program, sponsored by the Arbor Day Foundation, is in partnership with the U.S. Forest Service and the National Association of State Foresters.

Fayetteville trees benefit residents by increasing property values, reducing home cooling costs, carbon sequestration, oxygen, removing air pollutants and much more.



The Tree City USA recognition is given to cities who meet or exceed the program's requirements:

Having a tree board or department

Tree care ordinance

Annual community forestry budget of at least $2 per capita

Arbor Day observance and proclamation

National Arbor Day is celebrated every year on the last Friday in April. Still, Fayetteville celebrates Arbor Day in October with the Celebration of Trees, where Urban Forestry gives away 1,000 trees to Fayetteville residents.

To learn more about the importance of trees and review resources, such as a list of invasive plants and native alternatives, proper tree mulching, tree-care tips, and other tree information, click here.

