Fayetteville High School hosts 25th homeless vigil

Students will stay in temporary shelters overnight to understand and demonstrate what families experiencing homelessness deal with every night.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Thursday afternoon students set up camp to live out their holiday tradition.

“By doing our little part with our school district we’re hoping that we can make an impact and help those people,” said student council president Janet Fu.

The annual event started with a student named Tommy Grace who did it alone for years before eventually being “approached by the student council who said they wanted to be a part of it.... And they’ve been doing it ever since,” says Fayetteville public schools spokesperson, Alan Wilbourn

The Families In Transition program is a district plan that provides housing, enrollment, transportation, and community resources to student families who may be living in nonpermanent housing.

“They identified around 350 families, which is just a big shock because if you think about all of those households that need help—that might be in jeopardy of losing their housing or who are currently in temporary housing like a motel or car….it’s just shocking to think that there are so many people who come to school every day like that,” Fu said.

For decades the program has always played a vital role in the school district. Wilbourn says the annual homeless vigil has helped raise awareness and nearly $161,000 in donations to help reduce homelessness in the district.

“We’re always about moving the barriers that keep you from learning. If you’re cold, tired, hungry, or if you don’t know where you’re going to sleep tonight you’re not going to pay attention in class… you just can't. So that’s our job to try and get those barriers out of the way,” Wilbourn explained.

“Last year we were able to help 40 families with the donations we collected from the homeless vigil, and it’s just amazing that our community has given so much, and we’re hoping this year it’ll help a lot more,” Fu recalled.

They'll also be selling Fayetteville high school apparel until 11. all proceeds will go to the families and transition program.

A few students have also volunteered for the Chopped for Charity program to shave their heads and get a mohawk or mullet during the school’s pep rally on Friday morning if they individually raise $250 or more.

To donate to a student’s total by check, write their name and “Chopped for Charity” in the memo line, and mail it to Fayetteville High School. For Paypal donations, donate here and type “Chopped for Charity” and their name in the comments.

Donations to the vigil can be made online at this link. Please mail donation checks to Fayetteville High School, Michelle Fyfe, FHS Student Council. The mailing address is 994 W. Martin Luther King Blvd. Fayetteville, AR 72701.

